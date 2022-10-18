 Skip to content
Fertilizer Prices Fall as Gluts Emerge After Farmers Pull Back

  • US, Brazilian growers are pulling back on nutrient purchases
  • Some prices still trading nearly five times historical average
Fertilizer stored in a warehouse at a farm near Brasilia, Brazil.Photographer: Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg

Fertilizer prices are falling as farmers balking at the high costs of nutrients hold off on purchases, driving down demand and causing gluts that are upending the market for crop inputs. 

Fertilizer prices soared to record highs earlier in the year after sanctions against Belarus, a major producer, and Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled soaring prices for crop nutrients. That prompted global fertilizer firms to boost purchases and transport massive amounts of product to avoid supply chain issues and trade restrictions in export markets such as Russia.