FAA Warns Airline Pilots as GPS Signals Disrupted Around Dallas

Flights into the Dallas area are being forced to take older, cumbersome routes and a runway at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been closed after aviation authorities said GPS signals there aren’t reliable.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement Tuesday it’s investigating the possible jamming of the global-positioning system that aircraft increasingly use to guide them on more efficient routes and to runways. So far, the agency has found “no evidence of intentional interference,” it said.