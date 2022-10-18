Exxon, Shell and Chevron Sued by New Jersey Over Climate Change

Five of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers were sued by New Jersey for allegedly deceiving the public about the impact of petroleum on global warming, joining other states that are seeking to hold the industry legally accountable for climate change.
Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Oil Co., Chevron Corp., BP Plc and ConocoPhillips are accused of “systematically concealing and denying their knowledge that fossil fuel consumption could have a catastrophic impact on the climate,” leading to sea rise, flooding and extreme weather that have battered the state, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Tuesday in a statement.