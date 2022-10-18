China’s Biggest Airlines Plan More International Flights at Last

China’s biggest airlines are planning more international flights, a sign that the government is aware of the country’s growing isolation as it persists with lockdowns and mass testing -- hallmarks of its Covid Zero policy.

China Eastern Airlines Corp., which has been severely constricted by virus lockdowns in Shanghai, will operate 108 international flights a week from Oct. 30 on 42 routes, including to Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai, according to an announcement on its Weibo social media account Weibo, up from 54 flights and 25 routes now. China Southern Airlines Corp., the country’s biggest carrier by passenger volume, will resume services to Tokyo, Jakarta, Dubai, Manila and Bangkok among other destinations at the end of the month, the Paper reported.