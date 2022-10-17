Three Arrows Founders, Still Absent, to Get Subpoenas on Twitter

Liquidators charged with untangling the blowup of Three Arrows Capital are taking unusual steps to force the crypto hedge fund’s founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, to cooperate with its unwinding.
Court-appointed liquidators from advisory firm Teneo, along with their lawyers, are asking a US judge for permission to serve Zhu and Davies with subpoenas through their Twitter accounts and email addresses because normal methods have failed, court papers show. The founders precise whereabouts are still unknown and their lawyers refuse to accept papers on their behalf, according to the filings.