Three Arrows Founders, Still Absent, to Get Subpoenas on Twitter

  • Liquidators ask permission to demand information through web
  • Whereabouts of Su Zhu and Kyle Davies remain unknown
Liquidators charged with untangling the blowup of Three Arrows Capital are taking unusual steps to force the crypto hedge fund’s founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, to cooperate with its unwinding

Court-appointed liquidators from advisory firm Teneo, along with their lawyers, are asking a US judge for permission to serve Zhu and Davies with subpoenas through their Twitter accounts and email addresses because normal methods have failed, court papers show. The founders precise whereabouts are still unknown and their lawyers refuse to accept papers on their behalf, according to the filings. 