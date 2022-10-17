China Wants to Be Part of Global Economy Despite Domestic Focus

China will continue to open up to the global economy even as it focuses on more high-quality growth and fostering domestic demand, the nation’s top economic planner said.
Plans for a dual-circulation economy requiring more domestic production and consumption doesn’t mean the country wants to scale back from globalization, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference Monday. The briefing was part of events related to the Communist Party’s congress taking place this week.