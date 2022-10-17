 Skip to content
As Pension Goes Broke, Bankruptcy Haunts City Near Philadelphia

  • Chester let unpaid retirement debt pile up year after year
  • Casino, stadium failed to revive city near Philadelphia
Chester, Pennsylvania Downtown on Oct. 11, 2022. The city’s population dwindled to half its mid-century peak and factories, retail stores closed. Source: Bloomberg

Decade after decade, Chester, Pennsylvania, has fallen deeper and deeper into a downward financial spiral.

As the city’s population dwindled to half its mid-century peak, shuttered factories near the banks of the Delaware River were replaced by a prison and one of the nation’s largest trash incinerators. A Major League Soccer stadium and casino did little to turn around the predominantly Black city just outside Philadelphia, where 30% of its 33,000 residents live below the poverty line. Debt piled up. The government struggled to balance the books.