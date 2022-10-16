 Skip to content
Business
City of London

Just Stop Oil Supporters Spray Paint Over Aston Martin Showroom in London

A Just Stop Oil demonstrator sprays an orange substance on an Aston Martin store in Mayfair, on Oct.&nbsp;16.&nbsp;

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

By
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed paint over a luxury car showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London.