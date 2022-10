Idea Generation: Leah McSweeney

Leah McSweeney grew up amid the downtown Manhattan scene that straddled the worlds of streetwear, graffiti and hip-hop. She loved the lifestyle but realized it didn't serve women like her. So she launched her own brand, Married to the Mob, and over the next decade and a half would find herself a key player at the edge of New York cool. Since then, she's transitioned into a reality television star, but now says she wants to double down on her brand with a new athleisure line.