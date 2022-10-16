 Skip to content
Emerging Markets Hurt Less as Dollar’s Wrath Sinks Rich Nations

  • Currency outperformance continues even amid commodity selloff
  • Brazilian real, Mexican peso cash in on real-rate advantage
Musicians play near the Los Muertos Beach Pier in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico.

Photographer: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg

Citigroup calls it a “head scratcher.” Goldman Sachs terms it “striking resilience.” For Columbia Threadneedle, it’s a “reward for proactiveness.”