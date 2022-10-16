 Skip to content
Economics
Central Banks

ECB Interest-Rate Hikes Must Persist Into Next Year, Kazaks Says

  • 125-150 basis points of rate increases needed by year-end
  • Balance-sheet reduction should also play a role in 2023
Martins Kazaks
Martins Kazaks

European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said interest rates should be raised beyond year-end -- a time when economists increasingly expect the euro zone to be in the midst of a recession.