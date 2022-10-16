Brazil to Propose IMF’s Goldfajn to Lead Regional Bank IDB

Brazil will propose Ilan Goldfajn, the country’s former central bank president and current Western Hemisphere director at the International Monetary Fund, to lead the Inter-American Development Bank, according to government officials.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes told his US counterpart Janet Yellen about the decision to nominate Goldfajn to lead Latin America’s top development bank last week during meetings in Washington, according to the officials, who asked not to be named as the decision isn’t official yet.