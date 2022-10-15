 Skip to content
Zimbabwe Will Keep World’s Highest Interest Rates Into 2023

  • Inflation must ease for three months, finance minister says
  • IMF cut nation’s growth outlook to 3% from 3.5% this week
Zimbabwe will keep the world’s highest benchmark interest rate of 200% into next year as it prioritizes economic stability ahead of high growth rates, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.