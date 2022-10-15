Zimbabwe Will Keep World’s Highest Interest Rates Into 2023

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.
I Love Wine transports you to the best winemaking regions of the world
Bailey Sees Clear Meeting of Minds With Hunt on UK Fiscal Policy
Animal Rebellion Protesters Pour Milk in Shops Across UK — Including Harrods
Tesla Fires After Hurricane Raise Alarm for Florida Officials
Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Breaching Bail
UK’s Asos in Talks With Banks to Boost ‘Financial Flexibility’
Ukraine IT Sector Tested as Putin Bombs Civilian Infrastructure
Fire Disrupts Services at South Korean Tech Giants Kakao, Naver
Instacart Cuts Its Valuation for a Third Time to $13 Billion
Sudan Plans $200 Million Airport Revamp; Talks With UAE on Port
Three Climate Activists Appear in Court After Soup Thrown Over Van Gogh Painting
UK Homebuyers Face New Blow as Sales Delays Risk Mortgage Offers
Blue Owl’s Dyal Capital Is on Track to Raise Its Largest Fund Ever at $13 Billion
Harry Styles’s Former Los Angeles Home Hits Market for $8 Million
Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce Celebrate At CMT Artists Show
Looking to Buy a House? It's Not the Worst Time
Moving to a Low-Tax State Can Be an Expensive Way to Save Money
Is Putin Crazy Enough to Want Nuclear Armageddon?
Everything Elon Musk Has Tweeted About Since Jan. 31
Technology Business Leaders See Blockchain in Their Future
This Is What the Gas Station of the Future Will Look Like
Robinhood Pushes Engineer’s ‘Toxic’ Sexism Suit to Arbitration
Apple’s Oklahoma Store Is Second to Unionize After Vote
As Electric Car Production Falls Short, Flippers Step Up
China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals
Neon Signs That Lit Up Hong Kong's Nights Become a Dying Art
The US Cities Rebounding the Fastest Are Benefiting From Tourism, Not Business Travel
Inside the Bicycle’s Conquest of Amsterdam
NFT Bargain-Hunting Is in as Crypto Bust Craters Prices
This Week in Crypto: SEC Investigates Yuga Labs, What's Happening in China
Kraken Poaches Gemini Executive in UK Crypto Shake-Up
Ray Ndlovu
Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter
Zimbabwe will keep the world’s highest benchmark interest rate of 200% into next year as it prioritizes economic stability ahead of high growth rates, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.