Yellen Says Inflation Top US Priority, Backs Market-Set Dollar

  • US must do more work to get inflation under control, she says
  • Yellen urges China to do more to help debt-strapped nations
Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Sipa/Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told an international audience in Washington that fighting inflation was the Biden administration’s top priority, a message that won’t comfort countries feeling the pain from a strong dollar.

“I had the opportunity to speak with counterparts from a broad range of countries about the way global macroeconomic forces are affecting their countries,” she said, according to remarks prepared for delivery Friday. “This week has left us better informed and better coordinated.”