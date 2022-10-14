 Skip to content
Politics

Winter Threatens Fresh Health Crisis in Ukraine, WHO Warns

  • Cases of pneumonia, hypothermia and frostbite likely to rise
  • Fresh attacks on homes and health facilities amplify risk
A Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint in Odesa, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint in Odesa, Ukraine.Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Cold temperatures in Ukraine this winter risk causing a spike in respiratory diseases, hypothermia and frostbite and will be exacerbated by Russian missile attacks, the World Health Organization warned.

Russia hit Kyiv and other cities this week in the most intense barrage since the first days of its invasion, after a blast damaged a key bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea. Threatening further attacks, President Vladimir Putin said the strikes targeted energy and communications infrastructure. 