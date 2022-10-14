Mexico’s Economy Minister Picks Son of AMLO Ally as Trade Chief

Mexico’s Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro picked the son of a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take charge of critical trade dispute talks with the US and Canada.
Alejandro Encinas Najera will be the new deputy minister for international trade, according to an official statement posted on social media Friday. He has a Phd in social sciences and has been a senior official in the Labor Ministry since 2018. His father, Alejandro Encinas Rodriguez, a longtime confidant of the president, is deputy interior minister.