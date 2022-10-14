 Skip to content
DOJ Urges Appeals Court to Stop Trump Special Master Review

  • Records fight on an expedited track before the 11th Circuit
  • Trump response to the government’s brief is due Nov. 10
Former President Donald Trump

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
The appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was legally unsound and unnecessarily disrupted the criminal probe, Justice Department lawyers told a federal appeals court.

The government is challenging a Florida federal judge’s grant of Trump’s request for an outside expert to review the documents and her order blocking investigators from using them in the meantime. The special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, will be making recommendations about whether any of the thousands of seized materials should be off limits to investigators because they’re privileged or personal. 