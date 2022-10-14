The appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was legally unsound and unnecessarily disrupted the criminal probe, Justice Department lawyers told a federal appeals court.
The government is challenging a Florida federal judge’s grant of Trump’s request for an outside expert to review the documents and her order blocking investigators from using them in the meantime. The special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, will be making recommendations about whether any of the thousands of seized materials should be off limits to investigators because they’re privileged or personal.