Ukraine Latest: Russia Strikes Kyiv Region With Iranian Drones

Emergency services tend to the wounded following Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 13.Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bloomberg News

The Kyiv region -- although not Ukraine’s capital itself -- was struck by Iranian-made drones on Thursday morning as air raid sirens rang out across much of the country for a fourth morning. Air strikes continued in the south, including Mykolaiv, where a multi-story apartment building was destroyed. 

Ukraine’s allies in Brussels for a NATO defense ministers’ meeting are expected to offer more air defense capabilities for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s stepped-up missile strikes. The UK on Thursday pledged Amraam rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan. 