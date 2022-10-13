 Skip to content
Politics

Police Patrol Beijing Bridge After Rare Protest Denouncing Xi

  • Photos and videos circulate of banner unfurled on bridge, fire
  • Criticism of Xi comes just days before party congress opens
The burned-out mark on the bridge in the spot where videos showed a fire burning in Beijing on Oct. 13.
The burned-out mark on the bridge in the spot where videos showed a fire burning in Beijing on Oct. 13.Photographer: Colum Murphy/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

About two dozen police patrolled a busy Beijing intersection on Thursday after photos and videos circulated of a rare protest attacking Chinese President Xi Jinping, just days before a crucial Communist Party meeting. 

At least a half dozen photos and videos on social media from different angles showed two unfurled banners across the Sitong Bridge in northwestern Beijing, along with smoke rising from a fire. They took aim directly at Xi, criticizing his restrictive Covid-19 policies of lockdowns and mass testing.