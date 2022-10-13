 Skip to content
NATO States Back German-led Anti-Missile Shield for Europe

  • At least 15 states signed a letter of intent to join the plan
  • Shield to include US Patriots, German Iris-Ts systems
An IRIS-T radar vehicle. The system could be used alongside Arrow 3 and Patriot missiles.
An IRIS-T radar vehicle. The system could be used alongside Arrow 3 and Patriot missiles.Photographer: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
At least 15 countries mainly of the NATO military alliance, including the U.K. and the Netherlands, have signed a letter of intent to join a long-term German project to create a European anti-missile shield that would boost protection for much of the continent.

The system will have several layers to intercept various kinds of missiles from different heights, possibly linking up Israeli Arrow 3 air-defense systems as well as US-made Patriots and German Iris-Ts, and would be fully deployable through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. 