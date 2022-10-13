Jan. 6 Latest: Stone Urged Trump to Claim Victory Despite Vote
‘Everyone can judge for themselves,’ panel member Raskin says
Hearing expected to include materials from Secret Service
By
Bloomberg News
Updated on
The House Committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol convened for what might be its final investigatory hearing in a two-hour push to discuss new evidence, underscore main findings and air unused video footage and testimony.
The hearing is the panel’s first public session since the July 21 conclusion of its eight spring-summer sessions into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.