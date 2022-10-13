 Skip to content
Politics

Jan. 6 Latest: Stone Urged Trump to Claim Victory Despite Vote

  • ‘Everyone can judge for themselves,’ panel member Raskin says
  • Hearing expected to include materials from Secret Service
Empty committee seats ahead of a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Empty committee seats ahead of a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
By
Bloomberg News
Updated on

The House Committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol convened for what might be its final investigatory hearing in a two-hour push to discuss new evidence, underscore main findings and air unused video footage and testimony.

The hearing is the panel’s first public session since the July 21 conclusion of its eight spring-summer sessions into the events of Jan. 6, 2021. 