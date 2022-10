This winter is shaping up to be the costliest for heating in a generation -- especially for households in the US Northeast that must burn oil to stay warm.

With temperatures already dropping, the US has just a 26-day supply of heating oil to draw on, the smallest store for this time of year in at least three decades. National inventories of the fuel are once again at the lowest seasonal point in weekly data going to 1982, according to the Energy Information Administration.