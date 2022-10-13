 Skip to content
California Allows Digital License Plates, With $1,100 Price Tag

Features include DMV auto-renewals and messaging like “Go Warriors!”

Traffic on Highway 50 in Sacramento, California.

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
California’s roads just got a little smarter with the passage of a bill that paves the way for the sale of digital license plates across the state. 

The technology allows for emergency messaging like marking the car stolen or indicating an Amber Alert, and can be personalized through an app with touts like “Go Warriors” or “Go Lakers” to cheer on the local sports teams. The pesky task of car registration also will become easier with DMV auto-renewals, eliminating the need for registration cards and stickers.