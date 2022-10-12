Teva’s Adderall Shortage Seen Continuing Into March

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which said last week it expected shortages of Adderall to last two to three months, is now anticipated to have shortfalls through March, US regulators said.
The popular treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has been in short supply since at least August, leaving people scrambling to fill prescriptions and find pharmacies with the elusive medication in stock. Teva sells more Adderall in the US than any other drug company, and an earlier labor shortage at the firm caused supply disruptions of the drug.