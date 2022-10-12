Microsoft Unveils App To Help Hybrid Workforce Decide When to Go Into the Office

Microsoft Corp. will introduce an app to help employees and managers in a hybrid workplace decide what’s the right time to go into the office.
The new Microsoft Places app will let users know when a large number of their co-workers plan to be in the office or attend a meeting in person. The app also shows when a workspace is likely to be pretty empty to help managers make decisions about electricity, heating and cooling that can save money. For example, as Europe looks to a winter of fuel and electricity shortages, companies are seeking tools like this, Microsoft vice president Jared Spataro said in an interview.