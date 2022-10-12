German Economy Seen Shrinking Next Year on Soaring Energy Costs

Europe’s energy crunch will likely trigger a contraction in the German economy next year for only the third time since the financial crisis, according to updated government forecasts published on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product is set to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 as soaring power costs crimp industrial output and dampen consumer spending, the Economy Ministry predicted, slashing a forecast of 2.5% expansion made at the end of April. It also cut its growth projection for this year to 1.4% from 2.2%.