Europe Faces Pressure to Cap Price of Gas for Power Generation

The European Union is moving closer to proposing a temporary overhaul of the electricity market by limiting prices of gas used for power generation even as pressure mounts for the bloc to impose a broader cap.

EU energy ministers gathering in Prague on Wednesday will consider that model, which has already been adopted by Spain and Portugal, allowing consumers to avoid the worst of the price surges. However, some nations including Germany remain skeptical, fearing a cap could spur demand at a time when the EU needs to curb its thirst for Russian gas.