Democrats Spend $46 Million to Expose ‘Extreme’ Election Deniers

Republican candidates for the typically sleepy office of secretary of state are being hit by a $46 million barrage of ads highlighting their support for conspiracy theories, claims of demonic possession and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
In one ad, Minnesota secretary of state nominee Kim Crockett is shown calling herself the “election-denier-in-chief.” In Michigan, an ad shows secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo saying that casual sex can lead to demonic possession. And in Arizona, an ad highlights Mark Finchem’s ties to QAnon, a conspiracy theory about a Satanic-worshipping cabal.