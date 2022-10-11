Russia’s Atomic Grab in Ukraine Corners International Monitors

Russia’s plunder of the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe risks undercutting efforts to establish a security zone around the reactors and has narrowed the room for diplomacy with international monitors, according to analysts.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, where the two are expected to discuss nuclear safety concerns around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to a Kremlin statement.