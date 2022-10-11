 Skip to content
Politics

Russia’s Atomic Grab in Ukraine Corners International Monitors

  • IAEA’s Grossi meets Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
  • First meeting since Kremlin claimed ownership of Zaporizhzhia
Rafael Mariano Grossi&nbsp;

Rafael Mariano Grossi 

Photographer: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images 

Russia’s plunder of the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe risks undercutting efforts to establish a security zone around the reactors and has narrowed the room for diplomacy with international monitors, according to analysts. 

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, where the two are expected to discuss nuclear safety concerns around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to a Kremlin statement.  