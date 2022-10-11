 Skip to content
Putin Says OPEC+ Output Moves Are Not Targeted Against Anyone

  • OPEC+ has agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day
  • Group’s decision raised concerns within Biden administration
Decisions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are designed to stabilize global energy markets and are not targeted against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted.

The OPEC+ alliance, co-chaired by Russia and Saudi Arabia, last week agreed to cut its production by 2 million barrels a day, the biggest reduction since 2020. The decision was a sharp blow to US President Joe Biden, who has been seeking lower crude prices ahead of winter and voiced his disappointment at the move.