Private Equity Firms Open the Door to Egalite for French Workers

  • Ardian, FnB and Qualium strike profit sharing deals with firms
  • Reforms mean profit share bonus can be made tax free
Profit sharing and private equity are not concepts that have traditionally gone together. But some French buyout groups have begun offering workers employed in their portfolio companies a slice of any profits from the sale of their businesses in a bid to improve productivity and the reputation of a sector that some European politicians have compared to rapacious animals. 

The move has been triggered by a package of reforms introduced by President Emmanuel Macron to boost investment in France’s small and medium businesses.