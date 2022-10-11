Pentagon Speeds Up Shipping of Air Defense Systems for Ukraine After Biden’s Promise

The US is speeding up shipment of two advanced air defense systems to Ukraine amid stepped-up pleas by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the West to supply more -- and more advanced -- weaponry in the fight against Russia.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. will accelerate assembly of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System units by using existing parts instead of building the weapon from scratch, the Pentagon said in a statement. The US is also contracting for more parts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.