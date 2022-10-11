PC Shipments Plummet as Macroeconomic Worries Bite

The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.
Worldwide shipments of desktop and laptop computers fell by 19.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago period, according to research firm Gartner. It was the biggest drop Gartner has documented in more than two decades of tracking the market, echoing a sentiment expressed by Canalys, which released similar figures showing double-digit drops.