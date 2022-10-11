 Skip to content
Politics

Outraged Biden Team Vows Consequences for Saudis Over OPEC+ Cut

  • Blumenthal, Khanna propose halt to US arms sales for a year
  • Aim is to force Saudis to reverse course on oil supply cuts
Joe Biden
Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Top aides to President Joe Biden voiced their fury with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ oil production cuts Tuesday, saying the administration was undertaking a sweeping reevaluation of its relationship and planned to engage with lawmakers clamoring to punish the kingdom.

But officials also conceded that a legislative plan to retaliate was unlikely to materialize until after November’s midterm elections, underscoring the complex calculations the US faces as it weighs a longtime partnership that has quickly soured.