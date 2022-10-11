Hong Kong's Property Market Is Tumbling as Unsold Homes Pile Up

On a recent Saturday, more than 100 salespeople swarmed the floors of a luxury shopping mall in Hong Kong, haranguing shoppers to check out deals at one of the city’s latest residential projects.
One Innovale - Bellevue, built by Henderson Land Development Co., priced its first batch of apartments 9% lower than the nearby second-hand homes in New Territories, about 25 miles from the Central financial district. But the response has been below par since its launch last month: about a third remained unsold as of the first week of October.