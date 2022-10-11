Google Expands Cloud to More Regions, Adds New AI Capabilities

Google on Tuesday announced a broad swath of updates to its cloud offerings, aiming to capitalize on its strength in artificial intelligence to gain market share from rivals.

The new services include Vertex AI Vision, which is designed to make it easier to use AI technology such as image recognition. There’s also an AI-based service called Translation Hub that translates documents in 135 languages, the Alphabet Inc.-owned company said. Google is beefing up its cloud infrastructure as well, relying on a fourth-generation version of Intel Corp.’s Xeon Scalable processor.