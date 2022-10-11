ECB’s Villeroy Outlines a Plan for Cautious, Flexible Tightening

The European Central Bank should get interest rates to near 2% by year end with sharp increases before taking a more flexible approach and potentially embarking on a cautious shrinking of its balance sheet at a later stage, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

With inflation at a record high of 10% in the euro area, the ECB must not let fears of recession “derail” its plans to get rates from 0.75% to a neutral setting -- deemed to neither stimulate nor slow the economy -- of “a bit less than 2%,” the French policy maker said.