Argentina Slaps New Taxes on Concerts, Travel Before World Cup

The Argentine government is applying new taxes on travel abroad ahead of the World Cup, and on concerts by artists who charge in foreign currency, as it seeks to protect its low reserves and avoid a devaluation.
The measures will become official Wednesday via government decrees, according to senior government officials, who asked not to be named. They add to an existing roster of policies-- from capital controls to import restrictions -- that aim to protect the government’s foreign currency reserves and meet targets outlined in a $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund.