Amazon’s Second Prime Day Sale Falls Flat on Social Media

Amazon.com Inc.’s second Prime sale this year has generated little enthusiasm on social media, a sign of consumer fatigue and a potential harbinger for the holiday shopping season.

Twitter mentions of “Prime Early Access Sale” on the day the event was announced last month fell 70% compared with mentions for the previous event in June, according to analytics firm Sprout Social Inc. And buzz about the two-day sale that begins Tuesday has been waning, the opposite of what happened during the run-up to the summer event.