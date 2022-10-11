 Skip to content
Technology

5G Cell Service Can Coexist With Planes, US Study Suggests

  • Airline equipment still at risk, but data suggest fix works
  • First of several government studies on 5G risks released
Cropped Hands Of Woman Using Mobile Phone In Airplane
Photographer: Eva Blanco/EyeEm/Getty Images

The new 5G cell towers that generated controversy this year are well designed to limit radio-wave interference on airliners, according to a US government study that appears to show the technology can soon safely coexist with aviation.

Researchers found that 5G transmissions stay safely within their assigned frequencies and mostly don’t point signals skyward where aircraft operate, according to the report released Tuesday, the first of several from the government on the new high-speed mobile phone service.