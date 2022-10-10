Crypto Services Firm Luxor Unveils Derivative for Bitcoin Mining

Crypto-mining services firm Luxor Technologies is offering what it says is a first-of-its kind product that allows institutional investors like hedge funds to bet on Bitcoin miners’ revenue.
Unlike Bitcoin mining stocks, which has become a popular way for people to invest in the sector, the derivative offering, dubbed Luxor Hashprice NDF, will provide investors direct exposure to the miners’ revenue without other variables that can influence the company’s stock price such as operational costs, Luxor said Monday. The company said its “the first of many” derivatives it plans on rolling out this year.