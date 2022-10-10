China Chip Stocks Drop as Biden Tightens Rules on US Tech Access

Chinese semiconductor stocks declined after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.
Bellwether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. slumped as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong on Monday, the most since Aug. 15. That compares with a 6.1% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Oct. 7, the most in almost a month following strong labor market data that reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.