China Chip Stocks Drop as Biden Tightens Rules on US Tech Access

  • SMIC down as much as 5.2%, biggest loss in almost three months
  • US expands restrictions on exports to Chinese companies

Chinese semiconductor stocks declined after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.

Bellwether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. slumped as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong on Monday, the most since Aug. 15. That compares with a 6.1% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Oct. 7, the most in almost a month following strong labor market data that reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. 