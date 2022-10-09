China Job Market Prospects Drop to Record Low as Economy Weakens

Chinese residents are experiencing the worst job market prospects on record amid a sharp slowdown in the economy, a worrying sign for officials as the Communist Party prepares to hold a key political meeting next week.
The central bank’s Employment Sentiment Index, based on a survey of depositors’ outlook for jobs, declined to 35.4 in the third quarter, the lowest level since data began in 2010, according to a report published by the People’s Bank of China on Sunday. Figures below 50 represent a contraction in the sector.