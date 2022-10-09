 Skip to content
China Job Market Prospects Drop to Record Low as Economy Weakens

  • PBOC’s employment sentiment index plunges to lowest since 2010
  • Survey also shows weak prospects for housing market recovery
Young people attend&nbsp;a job fair in Beijing.

Photographer: Jade Gao/AFP

Bloomberg News
Chinese residents are experiencing the worst job market prospects on record amid a sharp slowdown in the economy, a worrying sign for officials as the Communist Party prepares to hold a key political meeting next week. 

The central bank’s Employment Sentiment Index, based on a survey of depositors’ outlook for jobs, declined to 35.4 in the third quarter, the lowest level since data began in 2010, according to a report published by the People’s Bank of China on Sunday. Figures below 50 represent a contraction in the sector.