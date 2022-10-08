Rivian Recalls 13,000 Vehicles to Fix Minor Structural Defect

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect.
Irvine, California-based Rivian will recall the vehicles because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued,” Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to customers that was seen by Bloomberg News. The company is recalling about 13,000 vehicles, even though the issue was discovered only in seven, “out of an abundance of caution.”