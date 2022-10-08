 Skip to content
Business

Rivian Recalls 13,000 Vehicles to Fix Minor Structural Defect

  • Issue was discovered in seven vehicles, CEO says in letter
  • The EV maker reaffirmed its production goal this week
Rivian R1T electric&nbsp;pickup trucks on the assembly line at the company's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks on the assembly line at the company's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg
By

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect. 

Irvine, California-based Rivian will recall the vehicles because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued,” Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to customers that was seen by Bloomberg News. The company is recalling about 13,000 vehicles, even though the issue was discovered only in seven, “out of an abundance of caution.” 