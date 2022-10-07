UBS Dropped From $3.4 Billion Texas Muni Deal in Latest Blow

UBS Group AG’s underwriting arm has been left out of the group that is poised to handle the biggest-ever municipal-bond transaction from Texas after the state listed the bank as one of the firms it considers to “boycott” the fossil-fuel industry.
Board members of the issuer, the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corp., announced a newly configured underwriting syndicate for the $3.4 billion transaction without UBS at a meeting on Thursday, according to Lee Deviney, executive director of the Texas Public Finance Authority, the state agency overseeing the sale.