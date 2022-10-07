Starbucks Illegally Fired Michigan Worker Over Union Activism, Labor Board Judge Rules

Starbucks Corp. illegally fired a Michigan employee because she engaged in union activism and participated in a US labor board proceeding, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled.
The agency judge’s decision Friday requires the coffee chain to offer the worker reinstatement with back pay. It says Starbucks must also hold a meeting with employees as well as representatives of management, the government and the union, at which a notice is read about workers’ rights and about the agency’s determination that the company broke the law.