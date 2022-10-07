Gold headed for the largest weekly gain since March ahead of key US jobs data that will shape expectations about how much more tightening is yet to come from the Federal Reserve.
The precious metal surged past the $1,700 mark earlier this week, after disappointing US data on a manufacturing gauge and job openings fueled expectations that the Fed may halt aggressive monetary tightening. While it dipped later as new US statistics had traders assessing whether the US central bank would maintain its hawkish stance, it remains on track for a weekly gain of about 3%.