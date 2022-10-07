Commodities Roared Into the New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

Commodities have opened the fourth quarter with a roar, with prices on course for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of pointers on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood.

In energy, highlights include outlooks from the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as investors gauge prospects for demand, Europe’s energy crisis, and the impact of sanctions on Russia flows. In crop markets, the US Department of Agriculture lifts the veil on its vital WASDE snapshot. In addition, minutes from the Federal Feserve’s September rate-setting meeting, due Wednesday, and US inflation data on Thursday, will shape the debate on interest rates, which may swing gold prices.