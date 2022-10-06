US to Step Up Crackdown on Wall Street, Big Tech Consumer Issues

The top US consumer watchdog has a message for financial firms and tech giants already reeling from a crackdown in Washington: there is more to come.
A year into the job and just a week after the US Chamber of Commerce and bank trade associations sued his agency over its approach, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra says he has no plans to ease up. Chopra, who was appointed to the job by President Joe Biden, has drawn the ire of business groups and GOP lawmakers for dialing up the agency’s enforcement program and changing some exam criteria.