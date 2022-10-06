Musk Asks Delaware Judge to Halt Lawsuit Over $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Elon Musk asked a Delaware judge to pause further action in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against him, saying the social media company “will not take yes for an answer” after he revived his $44 billion bid.
Musk this week proposed consummating the $54.20-per-share deal to buy Twitter on its original terms, “provided that the Delaware Chancery Court enter an immediate stay of the action” and “adjourn the trial and all other proceedings,” according to a letter dated Oct. 3. In Thursday’s filing, the billionaire’s lawyers said they are now aiming for an Oct. 28 closing date.